Financial Survey: TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) vs. Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

TAL Education Group has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Nerdy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAL Education Group $4.39 billion 0.68 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A Nerdy $140.66 million 3.38 -$27.33 million ($0.26) -11.50

This table compares TAL Education Group and Nerdy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nerdy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TAL Education Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TAL Education Group and Nerdy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAL Education Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Nerdy has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 89.52%. Given Nerdy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than TAL Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares TAL Education Group and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAL Education Group N/A N/A N/A Nerdy -13.70% -55.71% -8.72%

Summary

Nerdy beats TAL Education Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. It provides tutoring services primarily through small-class services under the Xueersi, Xueersi Online School, First Leap, Tipaipai, Xiaohou AI, Xiaohoucode, Aiqidao, Mamabang, Kaoyanbang, and Shunshunliuxue brand names; and personalized premium services under Izhikang name. The company also operates jzb.com, an online education platform; provides investment management and consulting services; develops and sells software and networks, as well as related consulting services; and sells educational materials and products. TAL Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

