First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.0 %

FIBK opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $41,833.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $396,366.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $522,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after buying an additional 4,163,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 133.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

