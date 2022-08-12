First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRC. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.33.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

