Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,224 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flowserve to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FLS stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.