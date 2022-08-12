Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.33.

FLGZY has been the subject of several research reports. Cheuvreux downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of FLGZY stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

