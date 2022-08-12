Fluor Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fluor in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Fluor Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of FLR opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

