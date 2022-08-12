Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Edward Jones lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. Fortis has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 8.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortis by 9.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Fortis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

