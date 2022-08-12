Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) vs. B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Head-To-Head Survey

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B2Gold and Fresnillo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.76 billion 2.09 $420.07 million $0.37 9.38 Fresnillo $2.70 billion 2.51 $421.21 million N/A N/A

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than B2Gold.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

B2Gold has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresnillo has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares B2Gold and Fresnillo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold 21.21% 11.73% 9.81% Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for B2Gold and Fresnillo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresnillo 1 6 2 0 2.11

Dividends

B2Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Fresnillo pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. B2Gold pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fresnillo beats B2Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc is a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles S.A.B. de C.V.

