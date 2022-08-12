Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,906.20 ($35.12).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday.

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,614 ($19.50) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £636.29 million and a P/E ratio of 4,611.43. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,066 ($12.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,900 ($35.04). The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,421.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,330.12.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

