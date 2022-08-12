FY2023 EPS Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. Cormark currently has a “Not Updated” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.
GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.77 million.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Down 0.2 %
GDI stock opened at C$49.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$47.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$41.00 and a 52 week high of C$59.32.
Insider Activity at GDI Integrated Facility Services
In other news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,365.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,365.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.
