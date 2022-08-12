FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Issued By Leede Jones Gab

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Leede Jones Gab reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

PROF opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $152.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 437.62% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

