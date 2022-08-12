General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of GE opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

