Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.69, but opened at $37.43. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 9,659 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.09.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,272 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 94,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. 5.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.16 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.