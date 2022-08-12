Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

