Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been given a €105.00 ($107.14) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.30 ($67.65) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($89.80) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($98.98) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Gerresheimer Trading Down 0.7 %

ETR GXI opened at €60.90 ($62.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €53.45 ($54.54) and a 52 week high of €92.90 ($94.80). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €63.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

