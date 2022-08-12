Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Globus Medical by 183.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Globus Medical by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

GMED opened at $65.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.37. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

