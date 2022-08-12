Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDDFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of GDDFF opened at $0.98 on Friday. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $8.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

