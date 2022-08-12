Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.55.

Several research analysts have commented on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Monday. China Renaissance began coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grab in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.76 on Friday. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

