Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graham were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

GHC stock opened at $593.26 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $533.77 and a 12-month high of $675.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $575.46 and its 200 day moving average is $590.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

