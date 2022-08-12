Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Graham Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Graham stock opened at $593.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.63. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $533.77 and a 12-month high of $675.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

