Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in July

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance
Shares of ETCG opened at $14.21 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.
