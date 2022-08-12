Greenlane Renewables Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “NA” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenlane Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.81 million.

Shares of Greenlane Renewables stock opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$115.99 million and a PE ratio of -26.55. Greenlane Renewables has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.91.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

