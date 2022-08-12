Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRFS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at $12,983,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 17.7% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,810,000 after buying an additional 1,064,065 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in Grifols in the first quarter worth about $10,531,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Grifols by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,737,000 after purchasing an additional 871,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Stock Up 0.1 %

About Grifols

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Grifols has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

