Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Position Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $5,641,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after buying an additional 42,412 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $406,806.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,713.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $406,806.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,713.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.36.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

