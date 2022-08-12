Hanesbrands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,410 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 151% compared to the average volume of 2,552 put options.
Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
