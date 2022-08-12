Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Harmonic Stock Performance

HLIT opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.02. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth $77,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

