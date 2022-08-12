Head to Head Analysis: Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Denny’s and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 23.41% -53.52% 8.53% Meritage Hospitality Group 2.50% 13.92% 2.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Denny’s and Meritage Hospitality Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $398.17 million 1.45 $78.07 million $1.57 6.35 Meritage Hospitality Group $577.13 million 0.23 $17.44 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Denny’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meritage Hospitality Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Denny’s and Meritage Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 0 4 3 0 2.43 Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denny’s presently has a consensus target price of $14.14, indicating a potential upside of 41.85%. Given Denny’s’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Denny’s is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Volatility & Risk

Denny’s has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Denny’s beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is based in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

