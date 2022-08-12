Head-To-Head Analysis: Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) & Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 38.44% 18.34% 1.86% Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 23.28% 7.15% 0.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $96.83 million 3.05 $36.12 million $3.55 7.92 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $51.34 million 3.37 $11.15 million $1.08 13.41

Analyst Ratings

Unity Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Unity Bancorp and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unity Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.44%. Given Unity Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Risk and Volatility

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Unity Bancorp pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and residential construction lines, as well as personal loans. the company offered its services through the Internet and nineteen branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Clinton, New Jersey.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, the company engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services comprising trust and estate administration, investment management, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. It operates through 12 full service and one limited-service banking offices with seven full-service and one limited-service offices located in Indiana; five offices situated in Ohio; one full-service banking office and four other branch offices are located in Richmond, Indiana; two other offices in Cambridge City, Centerville, Richmond, and Shelbyville, Indiana; two offices in Sidney and Ohio; two offices in Piqua and one office in Troy, Ohio; and a loan production office in Columbus, Ohio. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Indiana.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.