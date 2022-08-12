Head to Head Contrast: Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) vs. Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leidos has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 156.19% -3.59% 0.98% Leidos 5.15% 22.18% 7.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Light & Wonder and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Light & Wonder and Leidos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.49 $371.00 million $37.66 1.49 Leidos $13.74 billion 0.98 $753.00 million $5.15 19.06

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Light & Wonder. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leidos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Light & Wonder and Leidos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 0 1 0 2.00 Leidos 0 4 4 0 2.50

Light & Wonder presently has a consensus price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.07%. Leidos has a consensus price target of $113.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.12%. Given Leidos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leidos is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Summary

Leidos beats Light & Wonder on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection and automation services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including health information management, managed health, digital transformation, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

