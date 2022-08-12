Head-To-Head Review: Portillo’s (PTLO) and Its Competitors

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Portillo’s to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Portillo’s and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 4 6 0 2.60 Portillo’s Competitors 483 3947 5191 198 2.52

Portillo’s currently has a consensus price target of $44.11, indicating a potential upside of 76.66%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 15.62%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

82.6% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Portillo’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s -1.21% -1.88% -0.69% Portillo’s Competitors 1.94% -53.38% 2.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portillo’s and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $534.95 million $5.99 million -65.71 Portillo’s Competitors $1.84 billion $220.36 million 8.01

Portillo’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Portillo’s rivals beat Portillo’s on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes. As of March 10, 2022, it operated in 70 locations across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

