Head to Head Survey: First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) vs. HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. HMN Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Capital pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HMN Financial pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Capital and HMN Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 28.32% 10.15% 0.95% HMN Financial 22.07% 9.02% 0.89%

Volatility and Risk

First Capital has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Capital and HMN Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $39.01 million 2.57 $11.42 million $3.28 9.07 HMN Financial $46.02 million 2.23 $13.56 million $2.12 10.72

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMN Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of First Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of HMN Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Capital beats HMN Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

About HMN Financial

(Get Rating)

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa; and two loan origination offices in Sartell, Minnesota and La Crosse, Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

