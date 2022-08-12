Head to Head Survey: Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) and Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ashford and Jade Art Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Ashford alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ashford currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.59%. Given Ashford’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

14.0% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. 66.6% of Ashford shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Ashford has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jade Art Group has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford and Jade Art Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $388.48 million 0.14 -$9.93 million ($9.77) -1.80 Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jade Art Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and Jade Art Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford 1.93% -20.94% 9.94% Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ashford beats Jade Art Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

About Jade Art Group

(Get Rating)

Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.