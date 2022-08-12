HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $60.57 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $73.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.96.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

