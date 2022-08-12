Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €2.40 by Baader Bank

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.40 ($2.45) price objective by Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.00 ($2.04) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

HDD stock opened at €1.75 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.85. The firm has a market cap of $533.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.05. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €1.35 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of €3.14 ($3.20).

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

