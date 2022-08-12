Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Shares Down 9.9% Following Insider Selling

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 5,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 897,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Specifically, major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 225,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $449,314.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,001,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,943,205.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Gross purchased 13,124 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $49,083.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,602,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,768.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 225,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $449,314.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,001,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,943,205.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,725,905 shares of company stock worth $6,858,507 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heliogen Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heliogen

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLGN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heliogen by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Heliogen by 1,178.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Heliogen during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

