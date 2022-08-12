Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
HMTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Hemisphere Media Group Stock Down 9.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hemisphere Media Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter worth about $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.
About Hemisphere Media Group
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.
