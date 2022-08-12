Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Herc were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Irion acquired 218 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Up 1.5 %

Herc stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

