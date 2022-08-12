Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 96,487 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 475,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.43% and a negative net margin of 239.34%. The business had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.