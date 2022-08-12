Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

NYSE:HT opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $422.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

