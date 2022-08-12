HighPeak Energy (HPK) & Its Competitors Financial Comparison

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare HighPeak Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Risk & Volatility
HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares HighPeak Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HighPeak Energy
|$220.12 million
|$55.56 million
|23.10
|HighPeak Energy Competitors
|$817.53 million
|-$622.81 million
|2.96
Dividends
HighPeak Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. HighPeak Energy pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 239.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Profitability
This table compares HighPeak Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HighPeak Energy
|24.13%
|31.03%
|20.13%
|HighPeak Energy Competitors
|-43.08%
|-14.75%
|-4.77%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HighPeak Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HighPeak Energy
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|HighPeak Energy Competitors
|707
|2128
|1837
|55
|2.26
HighPeak Energy currently has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 86.39%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 23.93%. Given HighPeak Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than its rivals.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
14.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 88.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
HighPeak Energy beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.
About HighPeak Energy
HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
