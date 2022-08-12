Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,625 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howard Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $168.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.16. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

