Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,695,000 after buying an additional 5,502,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,681 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $61,584,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,138,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

