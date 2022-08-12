H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) to Repurchase $1.25 billion in Outstanding Shares

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HRB stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 579.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

HRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

