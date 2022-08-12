HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in HSBC were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HSBC in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 4.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $136.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

