Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) received a €66.00 ($67.35) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOSS. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($67.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

BOSS stock opened at €57.92 ($59.10) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($61.20). The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

