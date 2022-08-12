Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stake Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after buying an additional 715,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 657.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after buying an additional 421,367 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1,561.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after buying an additional 342,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after buying an additional 180,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 569,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,653,000 after buying an additional 151,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $124,775.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,634.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $124,775.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,634.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,228,609. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $90.05 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on H. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

