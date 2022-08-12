I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,346,000 after purchasing an additional 200,094 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,024,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after buying an additional 93,184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 767,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after buying an additional 218,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 118.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 747,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 405,497 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.
I-Mab Price Performance
NASDAQ IMAB opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $80.88.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
