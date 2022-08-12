ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ICUI opened at $169.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.83. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $158.60 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 403.46 and a beta of 0.55.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

