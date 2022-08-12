ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
ICU Medical Price Performance
Shares of ICUI opened at $169.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.83. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $158.60 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 403.46 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
ICU Medical Company Profile
ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.