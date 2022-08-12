iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $9.84. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 4,724 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 54,112 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,703,000 after buying an additional 1,299,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.1% in the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after purchasing an additional 630,976 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

