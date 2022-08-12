Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, an increase of 1,231.1% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,374,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on IDEXY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($23.98) to €25.50 ($26.02) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($27.55) to €29.00 ($29.59) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.
Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance
IDEXY stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09.
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile
Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.
